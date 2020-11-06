Azerbaijani PM puts Armenian representative in difficult position at meeting of CIS member-states
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS member-states was held in the format of a videoconference on Uzbekistan’s initiative on November 6, Trend reports on Nov. 6.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov attended the meeting.
The heads of government of the CIS member-states discussed the topical issues of cooperation among the participating countries in various spheres, in particular, in the economic and humanitarian spheres.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov delivered a speech at the meeting and put the Armenian representative in a difficult position.
