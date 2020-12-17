Azerbaijan continues to improve provision of its army's units in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
Trend:
Appropriate measures to improve the provision and equipping of the Azerbaijani army units in the liberated territories are being taken, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.
At the same time, military service and combat duty are being organized in the settlements of these territories and in new positions in the highlands.
