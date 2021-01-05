Overall destruction in liberated lands being recorded - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

A list of all cultural sites in the liberated lands should be prepared, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture, Trend reports.

“A list of all cultural sites in the liberated lands should be prepared. Such lists existed before, but we have to look at the sites on the spot, look at their condition, and restore them later. But first of all, of course, they must be inspected, classified and a full list of them must be developed by inviting international companies. I can say that all the overall destruction in the liberated lands is being recorded. We will take legal action against the perpetrators of this destruction,” the head of state said.