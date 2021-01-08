Azerbaijan has never been so strong in its entire history - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has never been so strong in its entire history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“Talking about the comprehensive development of our country in recent years, I was saying that the independent Azerbaijani state is experiencing its most glorious period. Because Azerbaijan has never been so strong in its entire history," said the president.

"Today, it has political force, economic power, a unity of the people and the government, military power and the positive role we play in the region. Using this strength, we have fulfilled our main task with dignity. The Armenian army has been smashed to smithereens in 44 days. There is almost no Armenian army any more. The post-war situation shows that the Armenian armed forces are virtually completely destroyed today," said President Aliyev.

"Armenia has been defeated and we have managed to achieve what we wanted in 44 days. We liberated Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli districts, Hadrut, the former Hadrut district, most of Khojavand district, Sugovushan settlement, the Murovdag range and Shusha city by military means. In total, more than 300 settlements were liberated by military means. As a result, Armenia virtually fell to its knees and was forced to sign an act of capitulation on 10 November. Thus, Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts were returned to us without a single bullet being fired and without a single martyr,” the head of state said.