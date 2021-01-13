Azerbaijan creates commission for psychological aid for war participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree ‘On some issues in connection with psychological assistance to servicemen who took part in the hostilities for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the families of martyrs’, Trend reports on Jan.13.

According to the decree, in order to ensure the provision of prompt, timely, high-quality, and coordinated psychological assistance to the military personnel who took part in the combat operations for the country’s territorial integrity and the families of martyrs, a commission chaired by the minister of health was set up.

Deputy defense ministers, ministers of emergency situations and of labor and social protection of the population, head of the Main Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, deputy chairman of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance, chairpersons of the Association for Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions (TABIB) and of the State Agency for Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation, as well as authorized persons of state bodies, to which military-medical and medical-flight commissions are subordinate, were appointed as members of the commission.