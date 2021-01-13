Turkey thoroughly observed recent meeting in Moscow - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

A press conference of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan is being held in the capital of Pakistan – Islamabad, Trend reports on Jan. 13 with reference to the official page of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

During the conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey thoroughly observed the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on January 11 in Moscow.

"We know that Azerbaijan will become the guarantor of peace and stability in the region, as well as bring prosperity to the liberated territories," Cavusoglu stressed.