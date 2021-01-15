Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tasks of Jan. 11 joint statement
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
Trend:
A telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took place on January 15, the press service of the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.
The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation around the fulfillment of the points of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, as well as the tasks arising from the joint statement signed in Moscow on January 11, 2021.
The parties also discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.
