Azerbaijan releases footage of Kalbajar's Alybayli village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared video footage from Alybayli village of Kalbajar district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Jan.28 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
