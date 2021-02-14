Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolences to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Feb. 14, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

“Azerbaijan is deeply saddened by the news about the murder of innocent Turkish citizens as a result of the terrorist attack,” the letter says.

Asadov stressed that Azerbaijan is highly outraged by this ruthless terrorist act and considers it necessary to wage a resolute fight against all forms of terrorism.

The Azerbaijani prime minister expressed deep condolences to Oktay in connection with the tragedy.