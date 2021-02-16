New Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan vows to elevate relations of to states to new level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

I am honored to be appointed as ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, and I fully understand the responsibility of my position, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia Hildi Hamid said after presenting his credentials to resident of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"During my tenure as ambassador, I will strive to deepen our friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, improve mutual understanding and friendship between the governments and peoples of both countries," said Hamid.

“I will do my best to elevate the relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan to a higher level, so that cooperation between our countries can continue with the full support of Your Excellency and your government. I wish the Republic of Azerbaijan development and the people of Azerbaijan prosperity,” he said.