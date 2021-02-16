New Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan vows to elevate relations of to states to new level

Politics 16 February 2021 16:09 (UTC+04:00)
New Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan vows to elevate relations of to states to new level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

I am honored to be appointed as ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, and I fully understand the responsibility of my position, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia Hildi Hamid said after presenting his credentials to resident of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"During my tenure as ambassador, I will strive to deepen our friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, improve mutual understanding and friendship between the governments and peoples of both countries," said Hamid.

“I will do my best to elevate the relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan to a higher level, so that cooperation between our countries can continue with the full support of Your Excellency and your government. I wish the Republic of Azerbaijan development and the people of Azerbaijan prosperity,” he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Bulk of ready-made garments export from Uzbekistan accounts for Russia
Bulk of ready-made garments export from Uzbekistan accounts for Russia
Iran, Russia to conduct joint naval drill
Iran, Russia to conduct joint naval drill
Iran receives second shipment of Russian Sputnik-V vaccines
Iran receives second shipment of Russian Sputnik-V vaccines
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Int'l cross-border payments increase in Uzbekistan despite COVID-19 Finance 17:04
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum gases exports to Hungary month-on-month Oil&Gas 17:00
Georgia plans to redirect loans from European Investment Bank Business 16:57
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengeology State Corporation starts drilling new well Oil&Gas 16:57
Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank talks its investments in Georgia Business 16:48
Turkey, Russia working on increasing share of rail transport in mutual trade Transport 16:46
Half of Azerbaijani Bank Avrasiya's liabilities fall on deposits in 2020 Finance 16:36
Tehran, Beijing relations make significant progress - Iran's Zarif Business 16:35
Uzbekistan Airways increases flights to Kyrgyzstan Transport 16:34
Compressor for diesel hydrogen filtration unit launched at Tehran Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 16:33
Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1 Europe 16:30
Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue US 16:23
Iran's main economic approach - to increase export, says first VP Business 16:23
Project on modernization of vocational education aimed at supporting Azerbaijani youth - Head of EU Delegation Society 16:22
Share of loan portfolios in Azerbaijani Bank Avrasiya’s assets increased in 2020 Finance 16:20
Great opportunities created for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran - Iranian official Politics 16:11
New Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan vows to elevate relations of to states to new level Politics 16:09
Azerbaijan confirms 191 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:09
Belarus always supported sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 16:09
EU project in Azerbaijan to help country improve education system - UNDP Economy 16:08
TAP gas may cause fluctuations in supply volumes to Italy from other sources Oil&Gas 16:06
Footage from Hunarli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16:04
On liberated lands we want to see Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects - President Aliyev Politics 16:01
New era in South Caucasus with Azerbaijan playing key role Business 15:59
During conflict, Indonesia’s government expressed support to Azerbaijan, we highly value that - President Aliyev Politics 15:59
Iran eyes gas export to China via IP pipeline Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijan shares data on agricultural loans for 2020 Finance 15:56
Iran to resume electricity export to Afghanistan Business 15:52
There are good examples of Belarusian-Azerbaijani joint ventures in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 15:48
New Azerbaijani mobile platform may replace production of paper-based business cards Economy 15:47
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister talks about plans on gas export Oil&Gas 15:46
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss draft convention on double taxation avoidance Economy 15:45
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency shares projections for apple exports to Russia Business 15:29
Georgia increases export of small ruminants Business 15:28
Israel economy shrinks 2.4% in 2020, grows 6.3% in fourth quarter Israel 15:28
Armenia must direct efforts on concrete steps to implement trilateral declaration – Azerbaijani MFA Politics 15:27
Toyota to suspend output from nine factories in Japan due to quake Other News 15:27
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares Tenders 15:26
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP for 2020 revealed Business 15:26
Mineral deposits in Azerbaijan to be commissioned through auction Business 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16 Society 15:13
Nar continues to expand its network in Nakhchivan Society 15:06
Kazakhstan state budget revenue exceeds projections Finance 14:59
Georgia’s economy to contract - Galt & Taggart Business 14:58
Iranian parliament approves govt's budget amendment bill Business 14:58
SABAH graduates of UNEC successfully integrating into world labor market Society 14:57
Azerbaijan, Georgia expanding trade and economic co-op Business 14:56
German investor morale surges on shopping spree expectations Europe 14:55
Mutual trade between Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan triples Business 14:41
Iran's Lordegan Company unveils export data Oil&Gas 14:32
Uzbek ministry announces tender for construction of parking garages Tenders 14:23
COVID-19 vaccination can protect uninfected population of Azerbaijan - infectiologist Society 14:17
Azerbaijani appointed to high position in UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Society 14:17
Uzbekistan’s oil refinery to purchase catalysts via tender Tenders 14:04
Trade sector suffers most in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 14:02
Iran expands aluminum production Business 14:00
Kazakhstan sustains output increase in major economy sectors - ministry Kazakhstan 13:58
Turkmen companies taking part in Central Asia-Virtual EXPO (CAVEX) exhibition Business 13:57
Initial funds allocated from Azerbaijan 2021 state budget to political parties Finance 13:54
Volume of lending to Azerbaijan's agricultural sector up in 2020 Finance 13:53
South African Airways gets $346 million from government to pay laid-off workers Other News 13:46
Kazakhstan sees largest decline in growth rates in exports and real GDP in 2020 Business 13:33
Number of solar panel stations operating in Iran's South Khorasan Province disclosed Oil&Gas 13:28
Low oil prices to affect Kazakhstan’s mining industry decline - forecast Business 13:26
Uzbekistan taking measures to deepen localization in textile production Uzbekistan 13:26
Azerbaijan shows footage from Babayli village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:24
Azerbaijani banks' demand at currency auction fully met despite slight decrease Finance 13:23
Schedule of international cargo flights from Turkmenistan to China, Germany announced Transport 13:22
Uzbekistan eyes improving activities of standardization agency Uzbekistan 13:22
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier signs tender contract on purchase of spare parts Oil&Gas 13:22
Chairmen of Azerbaijani MHI, TABIB receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 12:55
Iran declares amount of funds to be spent on shipbuilding Transport 12:54
Russia delivers new batch of cargo to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district Politics 12:54
Gross agricultural output rises in Kazakhstan - Ministry of Agriculture Business 12:47
Georgia reports 740 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.16 Georgia 12:46
All Azerbaijani military hospitals fully ready for COVID-19 vaccination - Lt. Colonel Society 12:46
Baku Higher Oil School’s online art reading competition 'The Homeland is Good' has ended (PHOTO) Society 12:40
Azerbaijani alpinists raise flag at height east of 'Bazarduzu' peak (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:37
Geostat reveals volume of meat production in Georgia Business 12:36
Uzbekistan actively promotes export of mung bean to China Uzbekistan 12:23
Uzbekistan bans tomato, pepper imports from Turkey Uzbekistan 12:22
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy spares for vehicles Tenders 12:22
UK retail must stay open when third lockdown ends Europe 12:16
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 12:08
Kazakhstan, Ukraine trade decreases year-on-year Business 12:08
Georgia sees increase in number of farming animals Business 12:07
Turkmenistan's Ministry of Construction opens tender for construction of facilities Tenders 11:52
Cargo transportation volumes decrease in Kazakhstan Transport 11:52
Lands allocated for barley sowing in number of Turkmenistan’s districts Business 11:51
Int'l Transport Forum, TRACECA eye to implement transit projects Economy 11:45
Solar panel station to be installed in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Oil&Gas 11:44
Azerbaijan sets up new program to create innovative startup ecosystem ICT 11:43
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:42
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan increase Finance 11:40
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to lower crude output in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:39
New plant for minibusses production to be launched in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Transport 11:39
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 Business 11:38
UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 billion eBay-Adevinta deal Europe 11:36
Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard Europe 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 11:30
All news