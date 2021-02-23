Ankara hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Ankara hosted a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan on February 23, Trend reports.

After the meeting, a joint press conference was held with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

First, the ministers signed the protocol of the meeting.

Then the ministers exchanged views on the results of the trilateral meeting.