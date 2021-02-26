Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ended, Azerbaijan resolved this issue - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26
Trend:
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had ended, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said answering journalists' questions at a press conference for local and foreign media held on Feb.26, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan has resolved this issue, added the President.
