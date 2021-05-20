UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart is visiting Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart will visit Baku to attend the 4th meeting of the UK-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Trend reports.

Stuart will travel to Azerbaijan for a three-day visit to reinforce the two countries’ existing trade and economic relationship.

Starting on May 20, the visit will focus on areas of cooperation in the renewable energy sector, as well as highlight the UK’s support to diversify Azerbaijan’s economy and energy transition.

In his meetings with senior officials, Minister Stuart will encourage Azerbaijan to join the UK in adopting a more ambitious national emissions reduction target and a net zero plan, ahead of this year’s COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

As part of the visit, Stuart will also meet with the ministers of Energy, Economy, Transport, Communications & High Technologies and Ecology & Natural Resources to discuss further co-operation with Azerbaijan to diversify its economy and Azerbaijan’s transition to renewable energy.

The high-ranking official will attend the 4th meeting of the UK-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the launching of the newly established British Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Azerbaijan. The visit will boost UK-Azerbaijan trade relations, as well as strengthen cooperation in non-oil and gas areas, such as renewable energy, health and ICT.

"The UK and Azerbaijan have a longstanding relationship that extends beyond the commercial and energy field. We have strong links between our people and now we are an independent trading nation, these will only go from strength to strength. I look forward to meeting President Aliyev and attending the UK-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which will help us to strengthen our ties in non-oil and gas sectors, as we support Azerbaijan in its transition to renewable energy," Stuart said ahead of his visit.

Stuart will also meet with the minister of Education to discuss the successful work the British Council is doing in education and culture by sharing British expertise. The minister will also meet with UK alumni who are representing broad range of fields in the public and commercial sector.