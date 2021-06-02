Azerbaijan restoring creative centers in liberated Shusha (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Politics 2 June 2021 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has launched another project in the city of Shusha (Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan), liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

At present, repair and restoration work is underway in the creative center, art gallery, and carpet weaving gallery of the city.

The building in which the creative center is located was once known as the caravanserai of Agha Gahraman and is included in the list of historical and cultural monuments of republican significance.

The carpet weaving gallery will be located in the building of the Shusha carpet museum, which suffered serious damage during the Armenian occupation.

Currently, in addition to renovation and restoration work, works are being selected to be exhibited in all three buildings. Soon, works of Azerbaijani artists, paintings with views of Karabakh before and after the occupation, as well as carpets will be demonstrated in Shusha.

VIDEO:

