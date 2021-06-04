Azerbaijani Press Council prepares appeal for int'l media structures over death of journalists in Kalbajar district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Press Council has prepared an appeal for the international media structures regarding the death of journalists in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district as a result of the mine explosion, Trend reports on June 4.
Latest
Death of Azerbaijani journalists by mine explosion is another instance of how urgently Armenia needs to share mine maps – Bryza
Azerbaijani Press Council prepares appeal for int'l media structures over death of journalists in Kalbajar district
Cargo transportation may increase after construction of railway between Iran’s Rasht and Azerbaijan’s Astara
Azerbaijani prosecutor general appeals to int'l organizations on death of journalists in Kalbajar district
Death of Azerbaijani journalists by mine explosion in liberated Kalbajar - terror against media - AzTV