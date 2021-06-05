Int'l Campaign to Ban Mine Action comment on death of Azerbaijani journalists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

International Campaign for the Banning of Mine Action (ICBL) commented on the death of civilians in Azerbaijan as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar, Trend reports.

In this regard, a publication was made on the ICBL Twitter page:

"Terrible news of Civilian mine casualties in Azerbaijan today, as deadly legacy of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to claim lives," the message said.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.