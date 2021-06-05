Death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar - tragic news in history of European press - Peter Tase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Many Azerbaijani civilians have lost their lives due to landmines planted by Armenian fascist forces inside territory of Azerbaijan, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

“Fascist Armenian Armed Forces have become abhorrent and are Europe’s main source of evil and human losses in modern times. The deaths of Siraj Abishov (AZ TV channel’s cameraman, born in 1989), and of Maharram Ibrahimov (AZERTAC agency journalist), are tragic news in the history of European Free Press and Media Reporting,” he said.

As he said, it is abhorrent to see that two distinguished journalists have lost their lives in very tragic circumstances and French and other European bureaucrats act as nothing had happened.

“Today is tragic news for the entire global community of journalists and reporters, knowing the terrorist regimes like Armenia continue to kill innocent civilians and to make matters even worst, Yerevan refuses to share maps that indicate the exact location of landmines, located inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.”

“It is fundamental for all of us to continue denouncing the monstrous crimes that Armenian autocrats and military thugs have committed and continue to orchestrate against the territorial sovereignty of Azerbaijan and inflicting irreparable wounds to the Azerbaijani society by NOT sharing the landmine installation maps that could help save many innocent lives inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan,” he concluded.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva