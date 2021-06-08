Turkish municipality opens tender to purchase cement
Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul to engage road overhaul services via tender
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh district launches tender on overhaul
Azerbaijan's economy recovering steadily - minister Economy 14:27
Azerbaijani Armed Forces detain member of Armenian sabotage group in direction of Lachin district Politics 14:23
Many large companies in Azerbaijan see COVID-19 as main threat to business dev't - PwC Business 14:14
Turkey reveals 5M2021 data on chemicals exports Turkey 14:14
Construction work in liberated Azerbaijani lands to be priority for state budget – minister Economy 13:53
Cargo traffic at Turkish Esenboga Airport disclosed in 5M2021 Turkey 13:51
Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on execution of state budget for 2020 Economy 13:30
UK’s Counter Explosives Defence Engagement office to possibly assist Azerbaijan in demining Politics 13:29
Iran to co-op with Iraq Kurdistan Region in livestock trade Business 13:25
Number of foreign investors in Iran's stock exchange increases Business 13:23
Iran shares concerns over IAEA report Business 13:19
Turkey shares data on exports of furniture, wood Turkey 13:14
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers warns local restaurants against holding mass events Society 13:00
Azerbaijan publishes latest prices for precious metals Finance 12:58
Turkmenistan to increase pace of oil, gas production Economy 12:53
Amount of funds offered to Lebanese mercenary for participation in hostilities against Azerbaijan unveiled Politics 12:47
Gross harvest of early vegetables and fruits in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 9.128 tons Kyrgyzstan 12:41
Covid-19: India cautiously starts to open up as cases decline Other News 12:33
Azerbaijani ambassador shares post of famous photographer on Kalbajar mines (VIDEO) Politics 12:32
Turkey discloses 5M2021 traffic at new Istanbul airport Turkey 12:32
Turkey to open vocational education institutions in Azerbaijan Society 12:28
India may see U-shaped recovery only by August: Experts Other News 12:24
AZANS to Reaffirm its Commitment to the Highest International Standards Society 12:24
India-backed Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid elected as UNGA President Other News 12:23
Free COVID vaccine for all above 18 from June 21, says Indian PM Modi Other News 12:22
Send India More Covid Medical Aid: US Lawmakers Urge Biden Administration Arab World 12:22
Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid wins presidency of 76th UN General Assembly Other News 12:21
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 12:13
Leumi sells Tel Aviv Lillienblum building Israel 12:12
Georgia reports 1,023 coronavirus cases for June 8 Georgia 12:09
Lavrov may take part in Russia-US summit in Geneva Russia 12:08
Oman gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk Arab World 12:05
Kazakhstan's National Bank ready to increase base rate Business 12:03
EU invests in improvement of Azerbaijan's education system (PHOTO) Society 12:01
India elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term Other News 12:00
Blueprint In Place To Ensure 187 Crore Vaccine Doses By December, Say Officials: Report Other News 11:59
Renewables’ share in total energy consumption to exceed 21% Oil&Gas 11:39
Kazakhstan bans import of tomatoes, peppers from Turkmenistan Business 11:34
Turkey's car export value grows in 5M2021 Turkey 11:34
Protest held in Houston against Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
Number of people without electricity access to decline in 2030 Oil&Gas 11:26
Prosecutor demands 20 years in prison for Lebanese citizen accused of terrorist activity against Azerbaijan Politics 11:24
EBRD finances modern water supply infrastructure in rural Uzbekistan Business 11:18
EBRD's participation in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories discussed (PHOTO) Finance 11:17
Court rejects petition of Lebanese citizen accused of terrorism against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 11:12
Volume of SOCAR’s LPG imports to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 10:58
Turkmenistan, Serbia to develop roadmap for co-op Business 10:57
Azerbaijani police finds Armenian ammunition in Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:51
Trial of Lebanese citizen who committed terror against Azerbaijan held (PHOTO) Politics 10:37
Turkmenistan sells domestic products on its Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange Business 10:28
Georgia sees increase in tourist inflow from several countries Tourism 10:18
Armenia recognizing of mining Azerbaijan's lands again proves its war crimes - Ombudsman Society 10:13
Сollecting flared gas in Iran is complicated, expensive- Minister Business 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 8 Finance 10:01
Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia holds rally in memory of killed 19-year-old Azerbaijani Society 09:55
Azerbaijan's insurance market copes with negative effects caused by coronavirus Finance 09:51
Russian researchers studying possible use of Sputnik V among pregnant women Russia 09:48
SECO ready to examine new project ideas in Azerbaijan Business 09:45
SECO supports Azerbaijan to make tax policy more efficient Business 09:41
BitCan updates on work on SOCAR’s Tuz Golu project Oil&Gas 09:37
Video co Idomoo raises NIS 75m in TASE IPO Israel 09:36
Azerbaijan sees decline in voluntary personal insurance fees Finance 09:35
Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound Oil&Gas 09:32
Number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:39
Ukraine, Georgia aim to implement large-scale energy projects Oil&Gas 08:00
Maldives FM elected new president of UN General Assembly World 07:54
Google to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal ICT 07:28
Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams ICT 06:34
Spain opens doors to vaccinated visitors Europe 05:43
Killing of Canadian Muslim family with truck was hate crime, police say Other News 04:57
Turkey reports 5,647 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:09
Lightning strikes kill 20 in India Other News 03:12
8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in SW Pakistan World 02:24
Biden invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Washington later this summer US 01:35
China's imports grow at fastest pace in decade as materials prices surge Economy 00:46
EU allocates funds to support agriculture dev't in Uzbekistan Business 00:01
Oman reports 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 225,095 Arab World 7 June 23:18
36 killed, 32 injured in tribal clashes in Sudan's South Darfur Other News 7 June 22:39
European Council president talks Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with President Putin Politics 7 June 21:59
Kazakhstan talks future economic effect from national competition dev't project Kazakhstan 7 June 21:43
Turkmen company increases production of synthetic non-woven fabric Business 7 June 21:42
Mediation on construction of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be held under EU leadership Oil&Gas 7 June 21:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan retains base rate Kazakhstan 7 June 21:36
Azerbaijan sees great increase in export of precious stones, natural pearls Business 7 June 21:35
Georgia expected to be one of fastest recovered economies - Minister Finance 7 June 21:35
Iran to increase tree farming FIX Politics 7 June 21:32
Russian Nefis Cosmetics reveals details of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 7 June 21:23
Head of Turkish Albayrak Media Group strongly condemns Armenia’s attacks Politics 7 June 20:46
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of lending to state organizations since early 2021 Finance 7 June 20:46
IAEA chief doubts extending deal with Iran Politics 7 June 20:24
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee’s receipts to state budget down from Jan. through May 2021 Transport 7 June 20:24
Turkey discloses volume of cement exported to int'l markets Turkey 7 June 19:29
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company names winner of tender for work at Chovdar deposit Business 7 June 19:20
Azerbaijanis of Russia appeal to Russian prosecutor general Azerbaijan 7 June 19:13
Belavia increases frequency of flights to Tbilisi and Batumi Transport 7 June 19:12
New airlines enter Georgian market Transport 7 June 18:56
Indicators of non-oil export of Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 7 June 18:47
Criminal case against more members of Armenian terrorist group sent to court in Azerbaijan Politics 7 June 18:46
Information technology sector in Georgia developing very fast ICT 7 June 18:45
