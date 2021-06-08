US Acting Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
The US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker has arrived in Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source told Trend.
The source noted that Philip T. Reeker has embarked on a two-day visit to the country.
