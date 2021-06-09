US attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Azerbaijan - Philip Reeker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

The head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov met with the acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, as a part of his visit to Azerbaijan, the ministry's press service told Trend on June 9.

Welcoming the guest, Bayramov emphasized the strategic nature of partnership relations between the two countries, and noted positive impact of mutual visits to the development of these relations.

Reeker pointed out that Azerbaijan is a strong partner country and stressed that the US attaches great importance to the bilateral relations. He expressed US regional interests and desire to be helpful in addressing the existing challenges in the region.

While praising the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the cessation of hostilities (after the Second Karabakh war in the autumn of 2020), the US official expressed concern over the recent developments in the region, including the tensions at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He also expressed regret over the recent death of two journalists and an official as a result of a landmine explosion (in Kalbajar district on June 4), stressing the desire of the US to help to resolve existing tensions and mentioning in this context the country's efforts as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The Azerbaijani minister informed Reeker about post-conflict situation in the region, non-interest of Azerbaijan in aggravating the situation and steps taken by it related to the implementation of the trilateral statement (of November 10, 2020 to end the Second Karabakh war), as well as Armenia's irresponsible behavior, refusal to share information on mine maps and sending saboteurs to plant mines on Azerbaijan's territory.

The sides also discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy and security.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.