President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Fuzuli district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Fuzuli district for a visit.
The head of state and the First Lady viewed construction progress at Fuzuli International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the work done at the airport.
