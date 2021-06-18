Armenian Foreign Ministry shows hypocrisy when speaking about int’l law – Baku (UPDATE)

title changed, details added (first version posted on 12:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

The Armenian Foreign Ministry shows hypocrisy while speaking about international law as it is a country that for decades grossly violated the fundamental norms of international law, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders, and ignored the rights of about one million Azerbaijanis, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry was responding to the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the 'Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations'.

“While commenting on the Shusha Declaration signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that the document is directed against the Armenian people, not realizing that the policy of aggression of Armenia, which this country has been pursuing for decades, its claims on the territory of the neighboring countries, politics serving the interests of a group of individuals, rather than people, the revanchist position are directed against the Armenian people,” the statement says.

“This position of Armenia is a serious obstacle to peace and security in the region,” the statement says.

"When the Armenian Foreign Ministry, a country that for decades grossly violated the fundamental norms of international law, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, speaks about international law and ignored the rights of about one million Azerbaijanis, it is the high level of hypocrisy,” the statement said. “Armenia, referring to the international law, must first learn to respect it.”

“The fact that Armenia rejects the platform of regional cooperation proposed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry under the pretext of "threats to the Armenian people" and "threats to the region" clearly demonstrates how far this country is from peace, cooperation and development,” the statement said.

“After the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories, a new situation was created in the region and unique opportunities for cooperation appeared,” the statement said. “Armenia must realize this and decide whether it will use this format of cooperation or not.”

“Azerbaijan and Turkey, as indicated in the 'Shusha Declaration', will continue to make joint efforts to ensure global and regional peace, stability and security in accordance with the principles and norms of international law, including the UN Charter,” the statement said.