Azerbaijani FM meets with Somalian FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Mohamed Abdirizak within the participation in Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum on June 18, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
