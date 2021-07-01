Azerbaijani MFA discusses liberated territories' restoration with Slovenian delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Delegation of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry held political consultations with the Slovenian side on June 30, informing it about restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh war], Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the delegation of the Slovenian Foreign Ministry - by Director-General at the Directorate for Common Foreign and Security Policy Jernej Muller.

The parties exchanged views on the development of bilateral political, economic and trade cooperation, as well as relations in the field of migration.

Besides, the Azerbaijani delegation informed Slovenian side about the post-conflict situation in the region [following the Second Karabakh war] and the demining process in the liberated territories.

The parties stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue.