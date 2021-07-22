President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Naftalan Central Sanatorium (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the Naftalan Central Sanatorium on July 22, Trend reports.
