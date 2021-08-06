Azerbaijan sending fourth group of firefighters, rescuers to Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6
Trend:
The fourth group of firefighters and rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will leave for the fraternal Turkish Republic on August 6 evening in accordance with the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to extinguish and prevent the spread of forest fires, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend on Aug. 6.
The group includes 200 people.
