Baku hosting final conference on planning 'Three Brothers - 2021' int'l exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

The final conference on planning the joint exercises ‘Three Brothers-2021’ (Üç Qardaş-2021) - 2021 is being held in Baku with the participation of representatives of the special forces of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey, Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The program and purpose of the exercises, the tasks set, the number of participants, and organizational issues, will be determined at the event.

Reportedly, these joint exercises will contribute to the creation of the necessary environment for the preparation of military personnel of friendly states and partner countries for operations in peace and wartime, as well as the exchange of knowledge and experience.

The conference will run until August 13.