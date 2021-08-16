Armenia's claim about Armenian serviceman's death from shooting by Azerbaijan - fake - MoD (UPDATE

Details added: first version posted on 13:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

The information spread by Armenia about the death of an Armenian serviceman as a result of a shooting from Azerbaijan is fake, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

"We report that by spreading the misinformation, the opposite side is trying to hide the fact of murder in Armenia of a serviceman as a result of an internal conflict," the ministry said.

As earlier reported, the Armenian Armed Forces had been firing at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement, Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic since 09:30 (GMT+4).