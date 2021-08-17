Azerbaijan ready to help Israel fight forest fires, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan is ready to assist Israel in fighting forest fires, Trend reports citing the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

“We follow with concern the devastating fires in Israel. Azerbaijan is ready to provide urgent support and, if necessary, help Israel in the fight against forest fires,” the publication reads.

