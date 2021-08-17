Azerbaijan ready to help Israel fight forest fires, MFA says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Azerbaijan is ready to assist Israel in fighting forest fires, Trend reports citing the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter.
“We follow with concern the devastating fires in Israel. Azerbaijan is ready to provide urgent support and, if necessary, help Israel in the fight against forest fires,” the publication reads.
---
Follow the author on Twitter:@cingizsafarli
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: When Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan saw victorious Azerbaijani Army they fled and hid
President Ilham Aliyev: Destroyed buildings, mosques, excavated graves - this was done by Armenians, not an alien
Drawing of lots held in Tank Biathlon competition within International Army Games-2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid foundation stone for Lachin International Airport
We returned to land of our ancestors by crushing Armenian army, head of Armenian fascism – President Aliyev
PFPA-Musavat government and its leaders are deserters, traitors, cowards, and this is the real truth – President Aliyev
We have put an end to the mythology that portrayed the Armenian army as an “invincible army" - President Aliyev
Kalbajar city was completely destroyed by Armenians, like our other cities, villages - President Aliyev (VIDEO)