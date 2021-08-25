Iran hosts opening of 'Sea Cup' as part of International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

The opening ceremony of the Sea Cup competition conducted as part of the International Army Games 2021 has been held in the Iranian city of Anzali, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by delegations of the participating countries, military attachés, journalists and other guests.

Having highly appreciated the importance of the 'Sea Cup' competition, the officials at the ceremony spoke about its role in the development of cooperation between the Caspian states.

Greeting the participants and guests of the ceremony, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Navy, Admiral Hamzeh Kaviani, stressed that the 'Sea Cup' competition was organized to strengthen military cooperation, friendly relations between servicemen, further professionalism and wished success to the teams.

In the competition, which will last until September 4, naval sailors will compete within the Artillery Fire, Ship Damage and Rescue Training, and Maritime Training stages.