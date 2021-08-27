BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Another airplane that evacuated part of the Turkish military servicemen from Afghanistan landed at 13:10 (GMT +3) on August 27 at Ankara Esenboga airport, Trend reports.

Some of the personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces had previously flown from Kabul to Islamabad, from where they arrived in Ankara aboard a Turkish Air Force plane.

The evacuation of Turkish peacekeepers from Afghanistan continues.