US registers new diaspora organization of Azerbaijan

A new diaspora organization of Azerbaijan has been created in the US, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs.

The Utah-Azerbaijan Friendship Organization, acting on the joint initiative of Kamran Garayev and Esmer Huseynova, was officially registered in the state of Utah.

Director of the department of Ministry of Trade of the Utah state in a letter addressed the new organization, announced its registration in accordance with the law as a legal entity.

The new diaspora organization is headed by a member of the Coordination Council of US Azerbaijanis, a representative of the Utah-Azerbaijan community, Esmer Huseynova.