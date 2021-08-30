Azerbaijan working on legal assessment of environmental damage on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Materials on the damage caused by the Armenians to the environment of the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, have been sent to Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports.

On August 30, the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters with the aim of centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, held a regular meeting.

During the meeting, it became known that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan carried out an assessment work in accordance with the legislation.

Investigation materials on Zangilan, Gubadly, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Tartar districts and the city of Shusha were sent to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan for a legal assessment.