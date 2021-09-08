Azerbaijan's State Security Service arrests people who joined illegal armed group
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
Trend:
The people who have joined an illegal armed group, have been arrested, Trend reports citing the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's new sports minister talks future plans on youth development, patriotic education (Exclusive)
Military pilots of Azerbaijan, Turkey successfully perform tasks within 'TurAz Falcon - 2021' joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
WHO criticizes wealthy nations for hoarding Covid treatments and vaccines, saying it's prolonging pandemic