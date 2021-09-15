Brotherhood of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan to grow stronger - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Brotherhood and cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will grow stronger, Advisor to the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Pakistan Muhammad Javed Ghani, who is on a visit to Baku, said, Trend reports.

Ghani congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Karabakh region from Armenian occupation.

“We are proud that the army and people of Azerbaijan had liberated their lands (following the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan second Karabakh war from late Sept to early Nov. 2020). Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with Armenia. We are working to further expand relations between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in order to strengthen their cooperation and brotherhood,” Ghani said.