BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Pakistan condemns Armenian vandalism in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, Muhammad Javed Ghani, advisor to the country’s ombudsman, told journalists, Trend reports on Sept.15.

According to Ghani, Pakistan always supports the fair position of Azerbaijan.

"We honor the blessed memory of the martyrs with deep respect. Justice finally triumphed and Karabakh, previously occupied by Armenia, was liberated. Pakistan condemns the vandalism committed by Armenia, and has always supported and will continue to support the fair position of Azerbaijan in the international arena,” he said.

“Up to until now, we haven’t recognized Armenia as a state due to its policy towards Azerbaijan," added the official.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war [the first Karabakh war], Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.