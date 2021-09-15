Armenia should respect ceasefire with Azerbaijan - Turkish defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Turkey hopes Armenia respects the ceasefire [with Azerbaijan] and not make mistakes so that the ceasefire would be sustainable, ensuring regional stability, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at a briefing within the TurAz Falcon-2021 joint exercises in Konya province, Trend reports referring to the Yeni Safak newspaper.

According to Akar, it’s extremely important that Armenia accepts the peace proposed to it.

"But, unfortunately, we haven’t received the concrete answer yet. Our goal is to see the parties living in peace, prosperity, and security. We want Armenia to comply with the ceasefire and not make mistakes, so that the ceasefire would be sustainable, ensuring stability in the region," he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war [the first Karabakh war], Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020 (the second Karabakh war), Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.