Armenia attempts to prevent progress by obstructing negotiations – Azerbaijani FM

Politics 22 September 2021 19:51 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia attempts to prevent progress by obstructing negotiations – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The opening of communications could become an important step forward, Armenia attempts to prevent progress by obstructing negotiations and resorting to delaying tactics, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 37th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GUAM, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

“Trilateral working group dealing with the opening of communications has started to work on concrete directions in the region,” the minister said.

“The resolution of the [Karabakh] conflict opens up new perspectives for regional cooperation, development, and prosperity through normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said.

“The 10 November 2020 joint statement has been further complemented with a trilateral Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia statement of 11 January 2021, which specifically deals with opening of communications in the region,” the minister added.

“It is crystal clear that re-vitalization of communications will significantly boost trade and transportation through Armenia and Azerbaijan for the benefit both of these countries and our partners,” Bayramov said. “It will be a significant factor of normalization and play its positive role for laying down the conditions for sustainable peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Bulk of loans issued in Azerbaijan fall on household sector - Central Bank
Bulk of loans issued in Azerbaijan fall on household sector - Central Bank
Azerbaijan's money supply in manat notably up for 8M2021
Azerbaijan's money supply in manat notably up for 8M2021
Azerbaijan records slight decrease in mortgage lending from local banks
Azerbaijan records slight decrease in mortgage lending from local banks
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses top 10 importers of its oil products in 2021 Oil&Gas 20:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 20:52
House of Azerbaijan opens in Austrian Salzburg (PHOTO) Politics 20:47
Azerbaijan confirms 1,356 more COVID-19 cases, 2,651 recoveries Society 20:43
Georgia shares data on projects implemented in country's agricultural sector Business 20:42
Device for increasing productivity of bee colonies successfully tested in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 20:41
Bulk of loans issued in Azerbaijan fall on household sector - Central Bank Finance 20:37
Int'l community should put pressure on Armenia to abandon revanchist approach - FM Politics 20:13
Tbilisi sees increase in number of real estate transactions Business 19:55
Georgian wine company expands production Business 19:54
Azerbaijan's money supply in manat notably up for 8M2021 Finance 19:53
Armenia attempts to prevent progress by obstructing negotiations – Azerbaijani FM Politics 19:51
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers cancels distance learning requirement Society 19:50
Azerbaijan leads among CIS countries in terms of vaccination rates Azerbaijan 19:49
OSCE MG co-chairs plan to meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in NY Politics 19:24
Azerbaijan records slight decrease in mortgage lending from local banks Finance 19:19
Kazakhstan eyes preserving co-op with EBRD on basis of renewable energies Oil&Gas 19:14
Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan for "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" joint exercises (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 19:12
Azerbaijan meets significant part of Georgia's electricity needs Oil&Gas 19:11
Kazakhstan increases exports of machine-building products Kazakhstan 19:06
Iran increases exports to Russia Business 19:06
Azerbaijan and Turkey to establish joint innovation, technology centers Economy 19:05
Iran's exports to Turkmenistan soar Business 18:27
Azerbaijani, Belarusian military specialists hold meeting regarding medical provisions (PHOTO) Politics 18:26
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 18:25
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy ATM cassettes Tenders 18:24
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 25 Oil&Gas 18:22
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz opens tender for purchase of general equipment Tenders 18:12
Azerbaijan's Azerpambig extends tender to purchase tractor spares Tenders 17:58
Kazakhstan decreases production of some precious metals Business 17:58
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 22 Uzbekistan 17:57
Covid-19: India warns of compulsory quarantine for Brits in vaccine travel spat Other News 17:55
India is completely 'atmanirbhar' in missile technology: DRDO chief Other News 17:52
Iran’s KPRC to launch new plants Oil&Gas 17:51
UNGA: EAM Jaishankar talks Afghanistan, Indo-pacific with counterparts Other News 17:49
PM Modi congratulates Justin Trudeau on election win Other News 17:41
Transition to net-zero can affect inflation in 3 ways Oil&Gas 17:36
Georgia sees increase in revenues from international tourism Tourism 17:36
Turkmen president proposes to create ‘Central Asia - Caspian region’ co-op zone Turkmenistan 17:35
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan for 8M2021 revealed Turkmenistan 17:31
Parliament proposes to bring back historical toponyms on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 17:30
State Customs Committee discloses TOP-5 trade partners of Azerbaijan Economy 17:26
Norway sovereign wealth fund backs FedEx CEO pay Europe 17:15
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender for supply of catalysts Tenders 17:07
Azerbaijan's GoldenPay sees increase in turnover Economy 17:07
Turkey share data on car transportation between Iskenderun, Saudi Arabia's Jeddah ports Turkey 17:06
Azerbaijani president to make speech via video at 76th session of UN General Assembly Politics 16:57
Increased LNG supply competition reduces attractiveness of cross-border gas pipeline projects Oil&Gas 16:44
Azerbaijan Investment Holding to supervise International Bank of Azerbaijan - presidential decree Economy 16:37
Nar provides school supplies for first graders of schools in Tartar and Fizuli (PHOTO) Society 16:34
Tamiz Shahar OJSC transferred to management of Azerbaijan Investment Holding - presidential order Politics 16:34
Azerbaijan Investment Holding to manage Azer-Turk Bank following presidential decree Politics 16:23
How may non-renewal of GME transit agreement affect European gas market? Oil&Gas 16:13
Uzbekistan’s export of electrical products soars Oil&Gas 16:10
Turkey names volume of vehicle shipments between local Yalova, Italian Bari ports Turkey 16:09
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company repairs turbo compressors using local specialists Oil&Gas 16:08
Iranian MP justifies ban on rice imports Iran 15:56
Revival In Consumption, Spending Patterns Among Indian Consumers: Report Other News 15:54
Azerbaijan to provide part of container cargo transportation from China to Europe Transport 15:54
Trade between Iran, Italy increases Business 15:54
Azerbaijani President congratulates King of Saudi Arabia Politics 15:51
Turkey shares footage on flights of Azerbaijani, Turkish fighter jets within TEKNOFEST-2021 (VIDEO) Politics 15:50
Working group on energy supply in Azerbaijani liberated lands holds meeting Economy 15:48
Turkmenistan reveals progress on construction of gas pipelines in Mary region Oil&Gas 15:41
Eurasian Development Bank to support street lighting networks construction in Kazakh city Kazakhstan 15:38
Eurasian Development Bank places "green" bonds at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Finance 15:25
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy compressors, filters Tenders 15:14
Non-performing loans in Azerbaijani banks decrease Finance 15:13
Global Digital Asset Exchange of Uzbekistan lists KBH, GAT tokens Finance 15:12
Azerbaijan launches criminal case on mine explosion in Gazakh district Society 15:11
Expansion of Southern Gas Corridor becomes relevant amid gas supply crunch in Europe Oil&Gas 15:10
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand exchange of experience in mobilization, conscription (PHOTO) Politics 15:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 22 Society 15:01
Turkmen enterprise to build plant for solar panels production Oil&Gas 14:55
Iran may launch new unit of Shahid Salimi TPP Oil&Gas 14:44
Georgia sees decline in residential real estate transactions in Batumi Business 14:44
Azerbaijan decreases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 14:41
ADB publishes inflation forecast in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022 Finance 14:40
USAID to co-finance private agritourism enterprises in Uzbekistan Business 14:39
AZAL Pilot Training Center Replenished with a Modern Flight Simulator (PHOTO, VIDEO) Economy 14:33
Georgia sees increase in electricity consumption Oil&Gas 14:31
State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads makes proposals on construction of alternative Sumgayit-Baku road (Exclusive) Economy 14:28
bp announces Chirag planned maintenance program Oil&Gas 14:27
Subsidized prices in Iran cause budget deficits and inflation Business 14:26
Resident of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district dies as result of mine explosion Society 13:59
Azerbaijan to supply gas to liberated areas based on "green energy" zone concept Oil&Gas 13:58
Machine-building roadmap until 2024 fulfilling ahead of schedule - Kazakh ministry Kazakhstan 13:57
Ministry discloses number of cars transported between Turkish Tuzla, Greek Patras ports Turkey 13:54
Georgia increases exports of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 13:53
Container operations in Iranian ports increase Transport 13:51
UAE economy to grow 2.1% this year Arab World 13:37
ADB shares forecast for current account of Azerbaijan Finance 13:29
Azerbaijani Ombudsman extends congratulations to students, teachers, parents Society 13:28
Cotton yarn accounts for over half of Uzbekistan's total textile exports Business 13:17
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.22 Georgia 13:10
Gas prices to moderate once seasonal demand reduces – Fitch Oil&Gas 13:01
ADB raises Uzbekistan's GDP growth outlook Business 12:50
ADB forecasts Turkmenistan’s gas export to rise in 2021 Turkmenistan 12:43
Georgian economy expected to grow in 2021 - ADB Business 12:27
El Al plans 1,500 more layoffs, selling 16 planes Israel 12:25
All news