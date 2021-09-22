Armenia attempts to prevent progress by obstructing negotiations – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The opening of communications could become an important step forward, Armenia attempts to prevent progress by obstructing negotiations and resorting to delaying tactics, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 37th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GUAM, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

“Trilateral working group dealing with the opening of communications has started to work on concrete directions in the region,” the minister said.

“The resolution of the [Karabakh] conflict opens up new perspectives for regional cooperation, development, and prosperity through normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said.

“The 10 November 2020 joint statement has been further complemented with a trilateral Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia statement of 11 January 2021, which specifically deals with opening of communications in the region,” the minister added.

“It is crystal clear that re-vitalization of communications will significantly boost trade and transportation through Armenia and Azerbaijan for the benefit both of these countries and our partners,” Bayramov said. “It will be a significant factor of normalization and play its positive role for laying down the conditions for sustainable peace and stability in the region and beyond.”