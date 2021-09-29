President Ilham Aliyev signs order on granting presidential scholarships
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On granting Presidential scholarships to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2021/2022 academic year", Trend reports.
According to the document, 102 students who showed the highest results in the exams by categories of specialisation for admission of students in the 2021/2022 academic year and enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan are granted a Presidential scholarship.
The full list of students can be found following the link.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Co-op between Turkey and Russia - serious assurance of stability between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Russian Putin
Latest
Co-op between Turkey and Russia - serious assurance of stability between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Russian Putin
Strengthening political ties between Azerbaijan, Georgia is important for whole region - President Aliyev