Azerbaijan to prepare state program for training youth in prestigious foreign universities - decree

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on expanding the opportunities for training Azerbaijani youth in prestigious foreign universities on September 30, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare a draft state program for training youth in prestigious foreign universities and submit it to the president within two months, as well as resolve other issues arising from this decree.