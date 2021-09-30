Azerbaijan does not observe constructive steps by Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Khumay Agadjanova - Trend:

Despite the constructive approach of the Azerbaijani side, its full compliance with the points of the trilateral statement, unilateral positive steps, Azerbaijan does not observe constructive steps by Armenia in some points, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 30.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan has been implementing the points of the trilateral declaration for more than 10 months.

“The provisions of the statements have been implemented, but there are still unresolved issues in some points,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added.

Bayramov said that Armenia’s refusal to give the maps of minefields during eight months is one of the most important points, after which the Armenian side handed over few maps of very low quality.

“The fact that this process has not been completed in violation of the trilateral statement is still a big obstacle,” Bayramov said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister said that the fact that Armenia does not give the maps of minefields to Azerbaijan slows down the restoration of these territories.