Our plan is to return former IDPs to their homes as soon as possible - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
Our plan is to return the former internally displaced persons to their homes as soon as possible, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian La Repubblica newspaper on October 7, Trend reports.
