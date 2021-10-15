Azerbaijan’s Parliament adopts bill ‘On Independence Day’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Parliament of Azerbaijan adopted the bill ‘On Independence Day’, Trend reports on October, 15.

According to the bill, May 28, which was celebrated as Republic Day of Azerbaijan, will henceforth be celebrated as Independence Day. October 18 will be celebrated as the Restoration of Independence Day and will be considered a working day, officially.

October 18, 2021 will mark 30 years since the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence. For the first time since 1991, the Azerbaijani people will mark this holiday as a victorious people who restored the territorial integrity of their homeland, following the end of the second Karabakh war.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third and last reading.