President Ilham Aliyev notes special role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in ending hostilities in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

I would like to once again note the special role of the President of Russia, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, in the cessation of hostilities, which made it possible to avoid thousands of casualties on both sides, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

He stressed that in accordance with the trilateral statement, Armenia withdrew its occupation forces from the occupied parts of the Agdam, Lachin and Kalbajar regions of Azerbaijan.

"Prior to that, the armed forces of Azerbaijan liberated more than 300 cities and villages on the battlefield. Thus, the conflict was resolved, as already noted, by military-political means. Also, in accordance with the trilateral statement, Russian peacekeepers were brought into the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. To resolve issues with the opening of transport communications, a working group was created under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," President Aliyev said.