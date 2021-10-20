FMs of Azerbaijan, Croatia hold expanded meeting in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20
Trend:
A meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman is held in an expanded format, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
According to the ministry, the delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
During the visit, the Croatian minister was received by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
