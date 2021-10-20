Funds allocated to draw up master plan for liberated Zangilan city
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures to prepare a master general plan for the city of Zangilan, located in the East Zangazur economic region, Trend reports.
According to the document, in order to prepare the master plan, 500,000 manat ($294,117) was allocated from the 2021 state budget of Azerbaijan to the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territories previously liberated from Armenian occupation
The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide the aforementioned amount. At the same time, the Cabinet of Minister was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.
