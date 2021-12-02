President Ilham Aliyev receives president of Turkish Council of Higher Education (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received president of the Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Turkey Erol Ozvar, Trend reports.

Erol Ozvar extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings and asked Erol Ozvar to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

Erol Ozvar expressed his condolences to the head of state over the deaths of the servicemen in a helicopter crash. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the condolences.

The sides hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas, underlining the role of educational cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties.

They expressed confidence that Erol Ozvar's visit would contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations in this field.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for educational cooperation and a number of other issues, including the establishment of a joint Azerbaijani-Turkish university.

The head of state then was presented with a keepsake.