Azerbaijan to chair OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan will chair the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation from January through April 2022, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year in the field of foreign policy, Trend reports.
Will be updated
