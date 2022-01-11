Azerbaijan supports soonest normalization of situation and restoration of rule of law in Kazakhstan – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Azerbaijan supports the soonest normalization of the situation and the restoration of the rule of law in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Jan. 11 during an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member-states and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“Azerbaijan reaffirms the crucial importance of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Kazakhstan,” the minister added. “Azerbaijan closely follows the current situation in brotherly Kazakhstan with deep concern. It is especially regretful that events over last week resulted in human losses and injuries. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families, closed ones and the entire Kazakh people, and wish speedy recovery to all wounded.”

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan stands for the earliest normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan and restoration of the rule of law.

“Illegitimate use of force and violence that undermine public order and threaten the fundamental human rights and freedoms of citizens can have no justification, and thus, must be resolutely condemned and rejected,” the minister said.

“We believe in the wisdom and capacity of the people and the Government of Kazakhstan,” Bayramov added. “We trust that the situation will be overcome and common sense will prevail without risking remarkable achievements Kazakhstan has accomplished since regaining its independence.”

The Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed that in this regard, the Organization of the Turkic States has an important role to play.

“The Organization is built upon the solidarity among its member-states, and it is our common responsibility to stand with our Kazakh sisters and brothers in this challenging time,” Bayramov said. “It is within this understanding that we welcome the statement of January 6, 2022 and the expressed readiness by the Organization to assist Kazakhstan as needed, in finding a way out of current situation.”

“We praise it a sign of strong determination and ability of the Organization to fulfill its responsibility with regard to member-states and observers,” the minister added. “In a similar vein, we highly value today’s extraordinary meeting and the joint statement that we adopt as a clear sign of solidarity with the people and the Government of Kazakhstan.”

Bayramov said that as a country enjoying deeply-rooted ethnic, religious and historic brotherhood with Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan reaffirms the crucial importance of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Kazakhstan.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan enjoy excellent strategic partnership relations both bilaterally and within relevant multilateral formats, including the Organization of Turkic States and its affiliated institutions.

The minister said that Azerbaijan remains committed to the goal of further deepening of these relations, which benefit not only our respective states and people, but also significantly contribute to security, stability and cooperation in the region and beyond.

“Within the framework of the above-mentioned, we support the efforts for speedy normalization of situation in Kazakhstan and the return to political, social and economic development in the country through continuation of wide-range reforms for the benefit of the Kazakh people and entire region,” Bayramov said.