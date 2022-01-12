Ombudsman of Azerbaijan appeals to int'l organizations due to provocation of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva appealed to international organizations in connection with the provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of the Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

"We regret to inform you that on January 11, at noon, the Armenian armed forces once again carried out a provocation in the direction of the Kalbajar district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. As a result of sniper fire, a soldier of the Azerbaijani army Ayaz Nazarov has died.

We strongly condemn such provocative actions aimed at violating fundamental human rights, contrary to the provisions of the tripartite statements of November 10, 2020 and November 26, 2021 on the complete cessation of hostilities and all military operations between the parties, and demand that Armenia respects the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

I call on international and regional organizations, foreign ombudsmen and national human rights institutions to respond to the human rights violations committed by Armenia in the region and to take decisive measures in accordance with the norms and principles of international law to prevent such actions that threaten lasting peace and development," Ombudsman noted.