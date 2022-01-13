Azerbaijani MoD meets with personnel of Heydar Aliyev Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Higher Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the ministry.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the academy’s area and his memory was honored.

Then a meeting with the officers and cadets of the academy, as well as professors and teachers was held at the academy’s club.

The participants first honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the country’s national anthem was performed.

At the meeting, Hasanov spoke about the historical significance of the Victory gained in the 2020 second Karabakh war [during which Azerbaijani territories were liberated from Armenian occupation] under the command of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The minister also emphasized the importance of the moral and political support of fraternal Turkey during the war.

Congratulating the military personnel on the beginning of the new training year, he highly appreciated the heroism and courage shown by the Military Academy's graduates during the second Karabakh war.

According to Hasanov, personnel reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army using new technologies play a significant role in strengthening the army.

He also noted that bringing the military specialists training program at the Military Academy in line with the programs applied at the military schools of the National Defense University of Turkey is one of the significant steps aimed at training professional officers in the Azerbaijan Army.